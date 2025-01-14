Latest reports from the courts: the latest cases from the Bassetlaw district

By Tim Cunningham

Crown Court Reporter

Published 13th Jan 2025, 14:21 GMT
Updated 14th Jan 2025, 12:27 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Here are some of the cases heard recently at the magistrates’ courts in Mansfield and Nottingham.

John Hanson, 32, of Waterfields, Retford, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 83 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Sentence: 12 month community order with 80 hours of unpaid work. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114. Disqualification period: 22 months, disqualification reduction period: 22 weeks.

Andrew Davies, 55, of Stonecroft, Hodthorpe, Worksop, admitted: fail to provide specimen for analysis - vehicle driver. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £154. Sentence: 8 weeks, suspended for 12 months, with 8 rehabilitation days. Disqualification period: 30 months, disqualification reduction period: 30 weeks.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Joe Mitchell, 28, of Baker Close, Worksop, admitted: breach a non-molestation order. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £40. Fine: £100.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.
Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Lee Charles, 52, of White House Road, Bircotes, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class A - heroin. Fine: £80.

Geoffrey Loverseed, 46, of no fixed address, Worksop, admitted: theft from a shop. Sentence: 5 days in prison.

Read More
This week's reports from the courts: the latest cases from the Bassetlaw distric...

Jacob Fores, 25, of Sherwood Road, Worksop, admitted: breach of bail conditions. Remand decision: re-admitted to bail.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Duane Dyer, 43, of Rushey Close, Worksop, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class A - heroin, wasting police time, theft from a shop and non-dwelling burglary. Sentence: 9 months in prison.

Lee Marshall, 31, of Bridgegate, Retford, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of controlled drugs above the specified limit, namely cannabis and cocaine. Disqualification period: 18 months. Fine: £220. Costs: £85.00. Surcharge: £128.

Luke Richardson, 36, of Milne Drive, Bircotes, admitted: theft from a shop. Sentence: 8 weeks, suspended for 12 months, with a 6 month drug rehabilitation course and 10 rehabilitation days. Compensation: £450.

David Harrower, 51, of Gorselands Avenue, Worksop, admitted: fail to surrender to police / court bail, common assault of an emergency worker, attempt criminal damage, and theft from a shop. Sentence: 4 months, suspended for 12 months, with 15 rehabilitation days. Compensation: £250.

News you can trust since 1895
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice