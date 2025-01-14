Latest reports from the courts: the latest cases from the Bassetlaw district
John Hanson, 32, of Waterfields, Retford, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 83 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Sentence: 12 month community order with 80 hours of unpaid work. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114. Disqualification period: 22 months, disqualification reduction period: 22 weeks.
Andrew Davies, 55, of Stonecroft, Hodthorpe, Worksop, admitted: fail to provide specimen for analysis - vehicle driver. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £154. Sentence: 8 weeks, suspended for 12 months, with 8 rehabilitation days. Disqualification period: 30 months, disqualification reduction period: 30 weeks.
Joe Mitchell, 28, of Baker Close, Worksop, admitted: breach a non-molestation order. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £40. Fine: £100.
Lee Charles, 52, of White House Road, Bircotes, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class A - heroin. Fine: £80.
Geoffrey Loverseed, 46, of no fixed address, Worksop, admitted: theft from a shop. Sentence: 5 days in prison.
Jacob Fores, 25, of Sherwood Road, Worksop, admitted: breach of bail conditions. Remand decision: re-admitted to bail.
Duane Dyer, 43, of Rushey Close, Worksop, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class A - heroin, wasting police time, theft from a shop and non-dwelling burglary. Sentence: 9 months in prison.
Lee Marshall, 31, of Bridgegate, Retford, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of controlled drugs above the specified limit, namely cannabis and cocaine. Disqualification period: 18 months. Fine: £220. Costs: £85.00. Surcharge: £128.
Luke Richardson, 36, of Milne Drive, Bircotes, admitted: theft from a shop. Sentence: 8 weeks, suspended for 12 months, with a 6 month drug rehabilitation course and 10 rehabilitation days. Compensation: £450.
David Harrower, 51, of Gorselands Avenue, Worksop, admitted: fail to surrender to police / court bail, common assault of an emergency worker, attempt criminal damage, and theft from a shop. Sentence: 4 months, suspended for 12 months, with 15 rehabilitation days. Compensation: £250.