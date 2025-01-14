Latest reports from the courts: the latest cases from the Bassetlaw district

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here are some of the cases heard recently at the magistrates’ courts in Mansfield and Nottingham.

John Hanson, 32, of Waterfields, Retford, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 83 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Sentence: 12 month community order with 80 hours of unpaid work. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114. Disqualification period: 22 months, disqualification reduction period: 22 weeks.

Andrew Davies, 55, of Stonecroft, Hodthorpe, Worksop, admitted: fail to provide specimen for analysis - vehicle driver. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £154. Sentence: 8 weeks, suspended for 12 months, with 8 rehabilitation days. Disqualification period: 30 months, disqualification reduction period: 30 weeks.

Joe Mitchell, 28, of Baker Close, Worksop, admitted: breach a non-molestation order. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £40. Fine: £100.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Lee Charles, 52, of White House Road, Bircotes, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class A - heroin. Fine: £80.

Geoffrey Loverseed, 46, of no fixed address, Worksop, admitted: theft from a shop. Sentence: 5 days in prison.

Jacob Fores, 25, of Sherwood Road, Worksop, admitted: breach of bail conditions. Remand decision: re-admitted to bail.

Duane Dyer, 43, of Rushey Close, Worksop, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class A - heroin, wasting police time, theft from a shop and non-dwelling burglary. Sentence: 9 months in prison.

Lee Marshall, 31, of Bridgegate, Retford, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of controlled drugs above the specified limit, namely cannabis and cocaine. Disqualification period: 18 months. Fine: £220. Costs: £85.00. Surcharge: £128.

Luke Richardson, 36, of Milne Drive, Bircotes, admitted: theft from a shop. Sentence: 8 weeks, suspended for 12 months, with a 6 month drug rehabilitation course and 10 rehabilitation days. Compensation: £450.

David Harrower, 51, of Gorselands Avenue, Worksop, admitted: fail to surrender to police / court bail, common assault of an emergency worker, attempt criminal damage, and theft from a shop. Sentence: 4 months, suspended for 12 months, with 15 rehabilitation days. Compensation: £250.