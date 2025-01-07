This week's reports from the courts: the latest cases from the Bassetlaw district

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here are some of the cases heard recently at the magistrates’ courts in Mansfield and Nottingham.

Kamil Kucharski, 34, of Newgate Street, Worksop, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit, namely cannabis, possess a controlled drug of class B - amphetamine, and driving without third party insurance. Fine: £384. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £154. Disqualification period: 26 months.

Luke Pywell, 37, of Garside Street, Worksop, admitted: theft from a shop. Costs: £85. Compensation: £30. Fine: £120.

Deborah Hill, 43, of Main Street, Grove, Retford, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 116 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. £384. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £154. Disqualification period: 26 months; disqualification reduction period: 26 weeks.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Marian Ilie, 36, of Bentley Road, Bentley, Doncaster, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 50 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Fine: £120. Costs: £85.00. Surcharge - amount of surcharge: £48. Disqualification period: 14 months; disqualification reduction period: 14 weeks.

Joseph Law, 23, of Marlborough Avenue, Sprotbrough, Doncaster, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 97 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Disqualification period: 24 months, disqualification reduction period: 24 weeks. Fine: £1166 costs: £85.00. Surcharge: £466.

Grace Turner, 21, of Dominie Cross Road, Retford, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 68 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Fine: £300. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £120. Disqualification period: 20 months, disqualification reduction period: 20 weeks.

Nigel Wood, 44, of Plantation Hill, Worksop, admitted: breach criminal behaviour order and theft from a shop. Sentence: 18 weeks. Compensation: £200.

Carl Simpson, 43, of White House Road, Bircotes, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit, namely cocaine. Disqualification period: 3 years.

David Burns, 55, of Barford Close, Shireoaks, Worksop, admitted: possess / have custody of a fighting dog. Fine: £373. Costs: £310.

Jamie Roe, 30, of no fixed address, Worksop, harassment - breach of a restraining order on conviction. Sentence: 8 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Costs: £85.

Aaron Madden, 31, of Scholars Way, Worksop, admitted: breach a non-molestation order. Fine: £563. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £225.

Jack Greenhough, 27, of Queen Street, Worksop, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class B - synthetic cannabis and theft from a shop. Sentence: 20 weeks.