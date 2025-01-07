This week's reports from the courts: the latest cases from the Bassetlaw district
Kamil Kucharski, 34, of Newgate Street, Worksop, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit, namely cannabis, possess a controlled drug of class B - amphetamine, and driving without third party insurance. Fine: £384. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £154. Disqualification period: 26 months.
Luke Pywell, 37, of Garside Street, Worksop, admitted: theft from a shop. Costs: £85. Compensation: £30. Fine: £120.
Deborah Hill, 43, of Main Street, Grove, Retford, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 116 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. £384. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £154. Disqualification period: 26 months; disqualification reduction period: 26 weeks.
Marian Ilie, 36, of Bentley Road, Bentley, Doncaster, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 50 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Fine: £120. Costs: £85.00. Surcharge - amount of surcharge: £48. Disqualification period: 14 months; disqualification reduction period: 14 weeks.
Joseph Law, 23, of Marlborough Avenue, Sprotbrough, Doncaster, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 97 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Disqualification period: 24 months, disqualification reduction period: 24 weeks. Fine: £1166 costs: £85.00. Surcharge: £466.
Grace Turner, 21, of Dominie Cross Road, Retford, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 68 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Fine: £300. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £120. Disqualification period: 20 months, disqualification reduction period: 20 weeks.
Nigel Wood, 44, of Plantation Hill, Worksop, admitted: breach criminal behaviour order and theft from a shop. Sentence: 18 weeks. Compensation: £200.
Carl Simpson, 43, of White House Road, Bircotes, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit, namely cocaine. Disqualification period: 3 years.
David Burns, 55, of Barford Close, Shireoaks, Worksop, admitted: possess / have custody of a fighting dog. Fine: £373. Costs: £310.
Jamie Roe, 30, of no fixed address, Worksop, harassment - breach of a restraining order on conviction. Sentence: 8 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Costs: £85.
Aaron Madden, 31, of Scholars Way, Worksop, admitted: breach a non-molestation order. Fine: £563. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £225.
Jack Greenhough, 27, of Queen Street, Worksop, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class B - synthetic cannabis and theft from a shop. Sentence: 20 weeks.