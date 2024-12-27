Reports from the courts: the latest cases from the Bassetlaw district

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here are some of the cases heard recently at the magistrates’ courts in Mansfield and Nottingham.

Thomas Moles, 28, of Sherwood Road, Retford, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit, without third party insurance, and otherwise than in accordance with a licence. He was fined £566 with £85 costs and a £226 surcharge. He was disqualified for 17 months.

Joseph Jones, 60, of Laburnum Place, Bentley, Doncaster, admitted: theft - other - including theft by finding. He received an eight week sentence, suspended for 12 months, with 15 rehabilitation days.

Rick Selby, 36, of Clayton Drive, Rotherham, admitted: fail to provide specimen for analysis - vehicle driver. He received a 12 month community order with 50 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Ian Bingham, 57, of Tudor Way, Worksop, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 109 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £240 with a £96 surcharge and £85 costs. He was disqualified for 23 months. A rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent.

Shiela Lingard, 55, of Strauss Crescent, Maltby, Rotherham, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 81 microgrammes when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She was fined £250 with £85 costs and a £100 surcharge. She was disqualified for 17 months. A rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent.

Luke Cresswell, 38, of Lowfield, Retford, admitted: common assault and possess an offensive weapon in a public place. He received a 12 month community order with 12 rehabilitation days and 140 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £100 compensation £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Siobhan Thompson, 34, of Well Hill Drive, Harworth, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 84 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She was fined £653 with £85 costs and a £261 surcharge. She was disqualified for three years.

Paul Ormond, 38, of Middlefield Road, North Wheatley, Retford, admitted: affray and drive motor vehicle with 106 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He received an eight week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with £385 costs and £25 compensation. He was disqualified for 25 months. A rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent.

Leon Lincoln, 26, of Welbeck Road, Ordsall, Retford, admitted: affray. He received a 12 week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with £85 costs and £25 compensation.

Christopher Billam, 42, of Moorland Close, Walkeringham, Doncaster, admitted: affray. He received a 12 week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with £85 costs, a £154 surcharge and £25 compensation.