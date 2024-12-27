Reports from the courts: the latest cases from the Bassetlaw district

By Tim Cunningham

Crown Court Reporter

Published 27th Dec 2024, 16:21 GMT
Here are some of the cases heard recently at the magistrates’ courts in Mansfield and Nottingham.

Thomas Moles, 28, of Sherwood Road, Retford, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit, without third party insurance, and otherwise than in accordance with a licence. He was fined £566 with £85 costs and a £226 surcharge. He was disqualified for 17 months.

Joseph Jones, 60, of Laburnum Place, Bentley, Doncaster, admitted: theft - other - including theft by finding. He received an eight week sentence, suspended for 12 months, with 15 rehabilitation days.

Rick Selby, 36, of Clayton Drive, Rotherham, admitted: fail to provide specimen for analysis - vehicle driver. He received a 12 month community order with 50 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.
Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Ian Bingham, 57, of Tudor Way, Worksop, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 109 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £240 with a £96 surcharge and £85 costs. He was disqualified for 23 months. A rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent.

Shiela Lingard, 55, of Strauss Crescent, Maltby, Rotherham, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 81 microgrammes when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She was fined £250 with £85 costs and a £100 surcharge. She was disqualified for 17 months. A rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent.

Luke Cresswell, 38, of Lowfield, Retford, admitted: common assault and possess an offensive weapon in a public place. He received a 12 month community order with 12 rehabilitation days and 140 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £100 compensation £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Siobhan Thompson, 34, of Well Hill Drive, Harworth, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 84 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She was fined £653 with £85 costs and a £261 surcharge. She was disqualified for three years.

Paul Ormond, 38, of Middlefield Road, North Wheatley, Retford, admitted: affray and drive motor vehicle with 106 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He received an eight week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with £385 costs and £25 compensation. He was disqualified for 25 months. A rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent.

Leon Lincoln, 26, of Welbeck Road, Ordsall, Retford, admitted: affray. He received a 12 week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with £85 costs and £25 compensation.

Christopher Billam, 42, of Moorland Close, Walkeringham, Doncaster, admitted: affray. He received a 12 week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with £85 costs, a £154 surcharge and £25 compensation.

