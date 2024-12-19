Reports from the courts: the latest cases from the Bassetlaw district
Leigh Johnson, 37, of Yew Tree Road, Elkesley, Retford, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class A - cocaine, possess a controlled drug of class B - cannabis, drive motor vehicle with 53 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes, driving without third party insurance and drive whilst disqualified. He received a 12 month community order with 20 rehabilitation days. He was disqualified for 28 months. He was fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs.
Kevin Wallis, 54, of Dendy Drive, Woodbeck, Retford, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 45 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £507, with £85 costs and a £203 surcharge. He was disqualified for 12 months.
Brian Wright, 40, of Back Lane, Doncaster, admitted: use a motor vehicle without third party insurance, drive motor vehicle with 63 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes and possess a controlled drug of class B - cannabis. He was fined £586 with a £230 surcharge and £85 costs. He was disqualified for 18 months. A rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent.
Lynne Greenacre, 54, of Spital Road, Blyth, Worksop, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 41 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She was fined £230 with a £92 surcharge and £85 costs. She was disqualified for 12 months. A rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent.
Dale Greaves, 42, of Station Avenue, Ranskill, admitted: make indecent photograph/pseudo-photograph of a child. He received a 34 week prison sentence, suspended for two years, with a 31-day programme and ten rehabilitation days. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £187 surcharge. He is required to register with the police for seven years.
Benjamin Head, 39, of Brecks Road, Ordsall, Retford, admitted: possess an offensive weapon in private place, namely a knuckleduster. He was fined £80 with £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.
Roberto Padley, 26, of Carling Avenue, Worksop, found guilty (proved in absence): driver of a vehicle fail to stop after road accident. He was fined £66 with £130 costs and a £264 surcharge. His licence was endorsed with eight points.
Stephen Meaton, 33, of Lincoln Street, Worksop, admitted: assault by beating. He received a 12 month community order with 12 rehabilitation days. He was fined £80 and ordered to pay £100 compensation and a £114 surcharge.
Stephen Espin, 46, of Gladstone Street, Worksop, admitted: possess knife blade / sharp pointed article in a public place. He received a four month sentence, suspended for 12 months, and was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £154 surcharge.
Luke Adams, 34, of Watson Road, Worksop, admitted: theft from a shop. He received a 12 month conditional discharge and was ordered to pay £26 compensation.