Reports from the courts: the latest cases from the Bassetlaw district

Here are some of the cases heard recently at the magistrates’ courts in Mansfield and Nottingham.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kieron Hudson, 33, of Waterslack Road, Bircotes, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit. He received a 12 month community order with 100 hours of unpaid work. He was disqualified for 24 months. He was ordered ti pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Richard Holmes, 42, of Beck Road, North Cave, Brough, admitted: driving with 211 milligrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 80 milligrammes and assault by beating of an emergency worker. He was fined £804, with £50 compensation, a £322 surcharge and £85 costs. He was disqualified for three years. A rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kyle Evans, 32, of Serlby Park Drive, Bircotes, admitted: common assault. He received a 12 week sentence, suspended for 12 months, with a 120-day alcohol abstinence and monitoring requirement and 16 rehabilitation days. He was ordered to pay £150 compensation.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Warren Christer, 31, of Westway, Worksop, admitted: Driving withtout a licence or insurance and fail to report accident. He was fined £120 with £130 costs and a £48 surcharge. His licence was endorsed with eight points.

Robert Moss, 34, of Water Lane, Retford, admitted: Attempt burglary dwelling with intent to steal. He was jailed for eight weeks. He was ordered to pay £85 costs.

Jordan Shaw, 27, of Albert Street, Worksop, admitted: Fail to surrender to police/court bail and Theft from a shop. He was jailed for 12 weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sally Moss, 36, of Mayfair Place, Tuxford, admitted: Drive whilst disqualified and without insurance, and Driving with 77 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She received an eight week sentence, suspended for 12 months, with 15 rehabilitation days. She was disqualified for 46 months.

Danielle Nuttell, 39, of Church Walk, Worksop, admitted: Theft from a shop. Shewas ordered to pay £113 compensation.

Marie Taylor, 46, of Watson Road, Worksop, found guilty: Criminal damage. She was ordered to pay £200 compensation.