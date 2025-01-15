Photos: Top pet shops across the Worksop area, based on Google reviews

We are a nation of animal lovers, as shown by data from 2024, which suggests that 51 percent of UK adults own a pet, amounting to about 17.2 million pet owners across the country.
And with reference to the 1987 Pet Shop Boys song, ‘Heart’, our pets do indeed hold a special place in our hearts, as we strive to provide the very best for our beloved companions.
These following businesses across the Worksop area have received ratings between 4.5 and 5 stars on Google reviews.
1. Sherwood Pets Corner
Sherwood Pets Corner in Shireoaks has received a 5-star rating on Google reviews. Photo: Adisorn/Stock/Adobe
2. MMA Reptiles
MMA Reptiles, located on Elmton Road in Creswell, has a 5-star rating on Google reviews. Photo: MMA Reptiles
3. WAGZ Pet Boutique Ltd
Wagz Pet Boutique & Hydrotherapy Centre, located at Unit 2 Lead Hill in Worksop, has a 4.9-star rating on Google reviews. Photo: WAGZ Pet Boutique Ltd
4. Absolute Pets
Absolute Pets, located on Churchgate in Retford, has a Google review rating of 4.9. Photo: Absolute Pets
