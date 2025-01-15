Photos: Top pet shops across the Worksop area, based on Google reviews

We are a nation of animal lovers, as shown by data from 2024, which suggests that 51 percent of UK adults own a pet, amounting to about 17.2 million pet owners across the country.

And with reference to the 1987 Pet Shop Boys song, ‘Heart’, our pets do indeed hold a special place in our hearts, as we strive to provide the very best for our beloved companions.

These following businesses across the Worksop area have received ratings between 4.5 and 5 stars on Google reviews.

1 . Sherwood Pets Corner Sherwood Pets Corner in Shireoaks has received a 5-star rating on Google reviews.

2 . MMA Reptiles MMA Reptiles, located on Elmton Road in Creswell, has a 5-star rating on Google reviews.

3 . WAGZ Pet Boutique Ltd Wagz Pet Boutique & Hydrotherapy Centre, located at Unit 2 Lead Hill in Worksop, has a 4.9-star rating on Google reviews.

4 . Absolute Pets Absolute Pets, located on Churchgate in Retford, has a Google review rating of 4.9.