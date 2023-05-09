News you can trust since 1895
Damaged sewer is blamed for sinkhole in Worksop street that swallowed car

A damaged sewer has been blamed for a sinkhole opening up in a busy Worksop street and swallowing a car causing police to shut the road.

By Kate Mason
Published 9th May 2023, 16:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th May 2023, 16:28 BST

Road closures remain in place and motorists are being warned to avoid the area as work continues to repair the damage.

Nottinghamshire Council, the county highways authority, said: “Our partners at Severn Trent Water have confirmed the road collapse was due to a damaged sewer.

"They are currently clearing debris out of the sewer which may take some time. The road closure will remain in place while the works are under way, so please continue to avoid the area.”

The sinkhole in Worksop.
The car was left wedged in the sinkhole with its front wheel trapped, but no-one was injured.

Road users on Carlton Road were forced to drive around the large sinkhole after it opened up on Saturday, May 6, at about 9am.

Police were forced to close the road after the elderly driver of a Skoda Fabia accidentally trapped his car.

Nearby residents said the area is prone to random holes forming as the road is built on top of an old drain.

Russell Gull, the owner of Res Barbers, helped the trapped driver out of his sunken car.

He said: “The first thing that I noticed was a man warning us there was a pothole.

“One car went around it, but the next just drove straight ahead and dove right in.

“We helped the guy out, he was elderly, but seemed okay, just a bit shaken.”

