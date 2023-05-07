News you can trust since 1895
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Fire breaks out on London underground
7 hours ago UK National Lottery player comes forward to claim £46.2 million prize
8 hours ago Zoe Ball drops out of presenting King Charles coronation concert
10 hours ago Watch: Red Arrows cockpit view of King Charles Coronation Flypast
1 day ago Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis shine at coronation
1 day ago Lottery players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £46.2 million

Sinkhole opens up in Worksop street – and swallows car

A sinkhole opened up in a busy Worksop street and swallowed a car causing police to shut the road.

By Adam Dutton
Published 7th May 2023, 19:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th May 2023, 19:05 BST

The car was left wedged in the sinkhole with its front wheel trapped but incredibly no one was injured.

Road users on Carlton Road were forced to drive around the large sinkhole after it opened up yesterday, Saturday, at 9am.

Police were forced to close the road after the elderly Skoda Fabia driver accidentally trapped his car.

The sinkhole in Worksop.The sinkhole in Worksop.
The sinkhole in Worksop.
Most Popular

Nearby residents said the area is prone to random holes forming as the road is built on top of an old drain.

Read More
Drugs and cash seized and three people arrested during Worksop raid

Russell Gull, the owner of Res Barbers, helped the trapped driver out of his sunken car.

He said: “The first thing I noticed was a man warning us there was a pothole.

“One car went round it but the next just drove straight ahead and dove right in.

“We helped the guy out, he was elderly, but seemed okay, just a bit shaken.”

Related topics:WorksopPoliceSkoda