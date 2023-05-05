Drugs and cash seized and three people arrested during Worksop raid
Drugs and cash were seized as three people were arrested in a raid in Worksop this morning (Friday, May 5).
Officers acting on intelligence forced entry to a property on Primrose Way, Worksop, shortly before 9am.
A significant amount of cash and a large quantity of suspected crack cocaine were recovered from inside.
Three people, a 29-year-old woman, a 22-year-old man, and a 17-year-old boy, were arrested on suspicion of possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply.
They remain in police custody.
Inspector Hayley Crawford, district commander for Bassetlaw, said: “As I have said before, drug-related crime is a blight on our community.
“That’s why we take this issue so seriously and why we are paying regular early morning visits to people we suspect to be supplying them.
“These raids are made possible only by very good intelligence so I urge all residents to tell us about suspicious behaviour happening where they live.”