Officers acting on intelligence forced entry to a property on Primrose Way, Worksop, shortly before 9am.

A significant amount of cash and a large quantity of suspected crack cocaine were recovered from inside.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Three people, a 29-year-old woman, a 22-year-old man, and a 17-year-old boy, were arrested on suspicion of possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply.

Drugs and cash seized during Worksop raid

They remain in police custody.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Inspector Hayley Crawford, district commander for Bassetlaw, said: “As I have said before, drug-related crime is a blight on our community.

“That’s why we take this issue so seriously and why we are paying regular early morning visits to people we suspect to be supplying them.