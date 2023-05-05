More than 2,500 woollen colourful flowers have been made and sewn on to netting 5mtrs x 20mtrs.

The cascade is the focal part of the village celebrations and will help raise funds for church restoration.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Sunday, May 7, there will be a service of Thanksgiving followed by a village picnic, children’s activities, and an opportunity to take a selfie with the cascade as a colourful backdrop.

A rainbow floral cascade is flowing from All Saints church tower in Rampton

Lynette Dear, who has led on the project, said: “The response from local ladies, their friends, and relatives, has been outstanding.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We hope that people from far and wide will take the opportunity of seeing this colourful community artwork.”