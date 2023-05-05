News you can trust since 1895
Floral Cascade in Rampton for King Charles III Coronation

A rainbow floral cascade will be flowing from All Saints church tower in Rampton to mark the Coronation of King Charles III.

By Shelley Marriott
Published 5th May 2023, 16:14 BST- 1 min read

More than 2,500 woollen colourful flowers have been made and sewn on to netting 5mtrs x 20mtrs.

The cascade is the focal part of the village celebrations and will help raise funds for church restoration.

On Sunday, May 7, there will be a service of Thanksgiving followed by a village picnic, children’s activities, and an opportunity to take a selfie with the cascade as a colourful backdrop.

A rainbow floral cascade is flowing from All Saints church tower in RamptonA rainbow floral cascade is flowing from All Saints church tower in Rampton
A rainbow floral cascade is flowing from All Saints church tower in Rampton
Lynette Dear, who has led on the project, said: “The response from local ladies, their friends, and relatives, has been outstanding.

"We hope that people from far and wide will take the opportunity of seeing this colourful community artwork.”

Donations when visiting the floral cascade will go towards repairing the West church window.

