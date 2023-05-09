IN PICTURES: Worksop and Retford residents enjoy a right royal knees up to mark the Coronation

Residents across Worksop and Retford marked the Coronation of Charles III and Camilla in style with a host of events taking place across the region.
From street parties to musical celebrations, picnics and more, there was something to ensure the whole family could celebrate the historic occasion.
1. Puppy Love
Councillor Tony Eaton's dog Luna enjoyed the Royal celebrations Photo: Cllr Tony Eaton
2. Big screen
Bassetlaw District Councillor Tony Eaton enjoyed watching the celebrations on the big screen at Thoresby Park Photo: Cllr Tony Eaton
3. Royal decor
Bassetlaw District Councillor Tony Eaton got into the spirit by decorating his home in bunting and flags Photo: Cllr Tony Eaton
4. Showstopper
Jessica Mary Brett performing at the Coronation celebration at Retford Town Hall. The event was planned and delivered by Retford Business Forum (RBF) in
partnership with North Notts BID, Bassetlaw District Council, and Retford Charter Trustees. Photo: Rick Brand, Retford Business Forum (RBF)