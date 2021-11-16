Lawrence Bierton, aged 61, of Rayton Spur, Kilton appeared in Nottingham Crown Court today (November 16) after being arrested on charges of robbery and the murder of Pauline Quinn.

Bierton gave no plea and was remanded into custody and is next due to appear in Nottingham Crown Court on January 24 2022.

Tributes have been paid to Pauline Quinn.

Emergency services attended a property in Rayton Spur at 10.35pm and sadly Pauline was pronounced dead a short time later.

Officers believe that she had been assaulted.

In a statement, Pauline’s family said the whole family was in shock over her death, and that the grandmother was “so full of joy”.

A 43-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. He has since been released after being eliminated from enquiries.