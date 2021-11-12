Tributes have been paid to Pauline Quinn.

Pauline Quinn, aged 73, was found by paramedics on Tuesday night following concerns that she could not be contacted.

Emergency services attended her home in Rayton Spur in Kilton at 10.35pm.

In a statement, Pauline’s family said: "The whole family is totally in shock.

“Pauline was so full of joy and we just can't believe what has happened."

Officers investigating the incident arrested two men in the Barnsley area on Wednesday.

Lawrence Bierton, aged 61, of Rayton Spur, has been charged with murder and robbery.

He is due to appear at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on Saturday November 13.

A 43-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

He has since been released after being eliminated from enquiries.

Officers continue their investigation, and Detective Inspector Steve Wragg, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Pauline’s family at this extremely difficult time.

“Specialist officers will be working with them and providing support during this extremely difficult time, and we ask that their privacy is respected.

“A man has now been charged in connection with this tragic incident and we continue our work to understand the circumstances and the exact sequence of events in the moments leading up to this.