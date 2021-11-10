Murder investigation launched in Worksop

Two men have been arrested after police were called to Rayton Spur at 10.35pm last night following concerns that a 72-year-old woman had become uncontactable.

Officers investigating the incident traced a vehicle to the Barnsley area and after successfully stopping it they arrested a 61-year-old man on suspicion of murder and a 43-year-old man on suspicion of assisting an offender.

A police cordon remains in place in the street this afternoon as officers work to investigate.

A murder investigation has been launched in Rayton Spur, in Worksop.

Detective Inspector Steve Wragg, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Officers have been working through the night investigating this incident, where we believe the woman was assaulted.

“This morning, officers’ tenacious efforts led them to the Barnsley area, where two men were stopped and arrested in connection with this tragic death.

“The woman’s family have been made aware and our thoughts and deepest condolences are with them.

"Specialist officers will be working with the family and providing support during this extremely difficult time.

“We continue our work to understand the circumstances and the exact sequence of events in the moments leading up to this.

"Officers will continue to be in the area to speak to the local community, conduct enquiries and offer reassurance.

“We would like to speak urgently to anybody who may have information or may have seen anything suspicious over the course of Tuesday afternoon, and we would ask them to call 101 quoting incident 844 of 9 November 2021.”