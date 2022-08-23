Mckyla Taylor, aged 27, was officially named last week as the young woman who was found dead at a house in Lowtown Street, Worksop.

Friends and family have been left ‘heartbroken’ by the shocking incident that has shook the Worksop community.

Her body was found shortly after 2am on August 16, and Nottinghamshire Police launched a murder investigation immediately. Detectives quickly charged 66-year-old David Jackson, of Lowtown Street.

Jackson appeared in Nottingham Crown Court yesterday, Monday, August 22. He was remanded in custody and will next appear in court on September 16.

A trial date was also set for two weeks, beginning on February 6, 2023.

Since Mckyla’s tragic death, many friends and family have paid touching tributes to her, describing her as a ‘beautiful’ young woman, known for her humour, and with much love for her four-month old baby girl that she had ‘always longed for’.

In an emotional tribute, Mckyla's family said: "It’s just left us with such a big hole in our hearts that can never be fixed.”

The new mother gave birth to her daughter in April this year, and was excited for their first Christmas together.

Leauren Pearce said: “Can’t believe I’ve just read this. Sleep tight, beautiful. I knew you all the way through school, such a lovely girl. You will be missed lots, RIP.”

Chantelle Richardson said: “RIP beautiful cousin, you will be sadly missed from all of us.”

Mcykla’s grandmother, Liz Taylor, wrote: “R.l.P my beautiful granddaughter. The whole family are truly heartbroken. Miss you and love you.”

Eileen Whitehead said: “Rip Mckyla, fly high sweetheart. You were a very kind and caring young lady. My thoughts are with [your] family.”

The family released an emotional tribute to their beloved Mckayla. It read: “There are just no words to describe what we’re going through as a family. All we can say is our hearts are absolutely heartbroken.

“We’ve lost such a beautiful and caring daughter, mummy, sister, auntie, granddaughter and cousin.

“We’re just truly broken that our darling Mckyla has been taken from us in the worst possible way and we will never get to see her beautiful face and smile again.

“It’s just left us with such a big hole in our hearts that can never be fixed.”