Woman found dead in Worksop named as police charge 66-year-old man with murder
A man has been charged with the murder of a young woman who was found dead at a property in Worksop on Tuesday (August 16).
The young woman who was found dead at a property in Lowtown Street, Worksop, has been officially named as 27-year-old Mckyla Taylor.
Mckyla was found dead shortly after 2am on Tuesday, August 16.
David Jackson, aged 66, of Lowtown Street, Worksop, is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court today (August 19) charged with murder.
Detective Inspector Kaz Smithson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Officers have been working around the clock to understand what happened in this case and I am pleased we have now been able to charge a suspect.
"Our thoughts at this time remain with Mckyla's family, who are being supported by specially-trained officers.”