Police arrest two after pursuing a cloned car believed to be stolen from Worksop

Officers jumped into action after spotting a car which was believed to have been stolen during a car key burglary in the Worksop area.

The victim went to sleep and left his car keys on the coffee table. When he woke up he discovered offenders had entered his home, stole the keys and took his car on Saturday night (August 20).

The car, suspected to be displaying false plates, was spotted last night (August 22) heading along the A57.

Officers have arrested two men, aged 25 and 27, on suspicion of burglary.

It was behind a pick-up vehicle believed to be in convoy with the car.

Officers from Nottinghamshire Police’s road crime team followed the car but had to abandon their pursuit over concerns for public safety.

The car was being driven dangerously, driving head-on towards oncoming traffic and on the wrong side of the road.

The car was later found abandoned. A short time after finding the car, the pick-up it had earlier been seen travelling in convoy with was sighted in the Worksop area. Officers stopped the vehicle, carried out searches and made two arrests.

Two men, aged 25 and 27, were detained on suspicion of burglary as the investigation continues.

Inspector Hayley Crawford, District Commander for Bassetlaw, said: “Our road crime team was in the Worksop area as a result of intelligence generated by my local neighbourhood policing team so this result was thanks to some cracking police teamwork.

“These arrests show how we will continue to use all resources at our disposal to prevent crime and relentlessly pursue those believed to be involved in criminality on our streets.

“We know burglary and theft can be incredibly upsetting and have a long-lasting effect on victims, which can also be felt by the wider community too.