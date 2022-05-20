Jake Dennington of Cavendish Road, was handed a further four weeks in prison when he attended Mansfield Magistrates Court on Wednesday May 18.

Dennington, aged 30, was reported for a public order offence following an incident on April 8 2022 at Merkur Cashino on Bridge Street, where he was threatening and abusive to two local police community support officers (PCSOs).

After the incident Dennington, who is on licence, was promptly recalled to prison and will now serve an additional four weeks on top of a pre-existing sentence.

Jake Dennington, 30, of Cavendish Road, was handed a further four weeks in prison after appearing at Mansfield Magistrates Court on May 18.

The two PCSOs were awarded £50 each in compensation, and Dennington was ordered to pay £128 victim surcharge.

The case officer and town centre Beat manager PC Glenn Turner said: "The incident was caught on the officers bodycams which was quite uncomfortable to watch.

"He was intent on being abusive and threatening to two PCSOs who were just trying to do their jobs.

"He threw their hats across the arcade and threatened violence on numerous occasions.

"I hope this sentence allows him time to reflect on his actions that morning."