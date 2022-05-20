Police have launched an appeal for help to find a missing woman from the Retford area.

Hannah Bennett, 27, was last seen at around 5.15pm on Thursday, May 19.

Hannah is described as white of large build and is around 5ft 8ins tall.

Hannah Bennett, aged 27, was reported missing on Thursday May 19.

She is described as having ginger curly hair and was last seen wearing a pink sleeveless vest top with blue jeans and was carrying a blue hoody.

Hannah also has links to the Barnsley and Pontefract areas of Yorkshire.

If you have seen Hannah or have any information about her whereabouts, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 0606_19052022.