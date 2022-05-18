British Transport Police said the man was travelling on a train from Lincoln to Leeds with an incorrect ticket when he was questioned by a member of rail staff onboard at 5.03pm on Tuesday May 3.

When the train was stood at Worksop station, the man grabbed his arm and pulled him whilst verbally abusing him. He then threw a drink bottle at his leg.

Officers believe the man in the CCTV image may have information which could help their investigation.

Officers from British Transport Police want to speak to this man in connection with an incident at Worksop train station.

Anyone who recognises him, or had any information, should contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 516 of 03/05/22.

Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.