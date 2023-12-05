Worksop man charged with causing the death of a man by dangerous driving
Alan Harwood, aged 48, of Queen Street, did not enter a plea when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
It is alleged he caused the death of Lucian Abbey while driving dangerously on Bawtry Road, Bircotes, on Thursday, March 9.
Mr Harwood received unconditional bail to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on January 5 for a plea and case management hearing.
Nottinghamshire police said Mr Abbey, aged 51, from the Leeds area, died at the scene after a collision involving two vans.
The road was closed in both directions for most of the day whilst emergency services attended. Another driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
A provisional cause of death was given as "neck injury" when an inquest was formally opened on September 15.
Further inquiries need to be made and the final hearing is on a date to be fixed.