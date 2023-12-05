Worksop man charged with causing the death of a man by dangerous driving

A Worksop man has been charged with causing the death of a man by dangerous driving, a court has heard.

Alan Harwood, aged 48, of Queen Street, did not enter a plea when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

It is alleged he caused the death of Lucian Abbey while driving dangerously on Bawtry Road, Bircotes, on Thursday, March 9.

Mr Harwood received unconditional bail to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on January 5 for a plea and case management hearing.

Lucian Abbey died in the two-van collision. (Picture: Nottinghamshire police.)

The road was closed in both directions for most of the day whilst emergency services attended. Another driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A provisional cause of death was given as "neck injury" when an inquest was formally opened on September 15.