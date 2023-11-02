2 . Caine Emmingham

Caine Emmingham, aged 21, of Lake Drive, Weldon, Corby, was found guilty of three counts of sexual activity with a child, one count of inciting sexual activity with a child, one count of causing a child to look at sexual activity, and one count of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child. He was was jailed for a total of four years. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.) Photo: Caine Emmingham