A round-up of people who have received prison sentences at Nottingham Crown Court in the last fortnight.
Offences range from burglary and GBH to indecent assault and blackmail.
1. Daniel Anthony
Daniel Anthony, 26, of Butler Crescent, Mansfield, was jailed for eight months after pleading guilty to breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.) Photo: Daniel Anthony
2. Caine Emmingham
Caine Emmingham, aged 21, of Lake Drive, Weldon, Corby, was found guilty of three counts of sexual activity with a child, one count of inciting sexual activity with a child, one count of causing a child to look at sexual activity, and one count of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child. He was was jailed for a total of four years. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.) Photo: Caine Emmingham
3. John Harris
John Harris, aged 67, of Denman Street, Nottingham, pleaded guilty to eight counts of indecent assault and was jailed for four years. He was also added to the sex offenders’ register and made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order that will closely restrict his behaviour once he is released from jail. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.) Photo: John Harris
4. Samuel and Robert Kelham
Samuel Kelham, aged 34, of Cherry Tree Close, Brinsley, pleaded guilty to possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, and to charges of possessing a firearm and ammunition following a suspended prison sentence. He was jailed for 12 months. Robert Kelham, 32, of Portland Road, Selston, pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm without intent. He was jailed for 18 months. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.) Photo: Samuel and Robert Kelham