The latest rogues' gallery of criminals jailed in Nottinghamshire

A round-up of people who have received prison sentences at Nottingham Crown Court in the last fortnight.
By Tim Cunningham
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 12:12 GMT

Offences range from burglary and GBH to indecent assault and blackmail.

1. Daniel Anthony

2. Caine Emmingham

3. John Harris

4. Samuel and Robert Kelham

