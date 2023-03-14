News you can trust since 1895
Police name man who died in a double van collision near Worksop

A man who died in a double van collision near Worksop has been named.

By Andy Done-Johnson
By Andy Done-Johnson

Lucian Abbey, aged 51, died at the scene after a collision involving two vans in Bawtry Road, Bircotes, at 9.45am on Thursday (9 March).

The road was closed in both directions for most of the day whilst emergency services attended.

Another driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Lucian lived in the Leeds area and his family has been informed.

Detective Constable Liah Lane, of Nottinghamshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “A man sadly lost his life following this tragic incident and our thoughts remain with his family and friends at this most difficult time.

“We continue to urge anyone who witnessed this incident or has any dash-cam footage to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, and quote quoting incident number 149 of March 9, 2023.