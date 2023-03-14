News you can trust since 1895
Carlton woman hurled gravel at neighbour in long-running dispute over dogs

A Bassetlaw woman who flung a handful of gravel at her neighbour after they clashed over his eight dogs has been fined, a court has heard.

By Tim Cunningham
Published 14th Mar 2023, 15:18 GMT- 1 min read

Lynn Shacklock's neighbour was 'knocked over' in his garden, in Carlton in Lindrick, and sustained 'minor facial injuries' on the night of February 4, said prosecutor Lucy Woodlock.

"He went on to suffer seizures but they were not necessarily caused by the defendant's actions," she added.

Mark Stocks, mitigating, said: “This was the latest in what appears to be an ongoing dispute between the neighbours. He has eight dogs, she has one. They haven’t spoken civilly for some time.”

Mansfield Magistrates Court
Her victim let his dogs out at 11pm to ‘let them do what they have to do’ and they began barking.

Words were exchanged about a conflict between his dogs and Shacklock’s dog that happened earlier in the week.

“He shone a torch into her face and she lost her temper," Mr Stocks said. “She didn’t intend to strike him and she regrets that.

"She feels as though the incident has been provoked over a period of time. The injuries were superficial scratches to the gentleman's neck.

“You will form your own view on the prosecution's case that a handful of pea gravel constitutes a weapon.

“You may feel that compensation would aggravate what is already a very unpleasant situation for both parties.”

He said Shacklock, a retail manager, has no previous convictions and has never behaved like this before.

Shacklock, aged 56, of Cheviot Court, was fined £226 and ordered to pay a £90 surcharge and £85 costs, after admitting assault at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.

