Work starts to install 15 new CCTV cameras in Worksop in a bid to improve safety

Officers from Bassetlaw District Council's community safety and CCTV teams have been busy undertaking site and technical surveys in central Worksop, in areas where women and girls are more vulnerable and at increased risk of crime and violence.

New columns have now been ordered and 15 extra CCTV cameras are due to be installed in early 2022. Upgrades will also take place on 12 existing fixed cameras to improve the quality of the footage obtained.

Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner Caroline Henry secured £550,000 in the Home Office's Safer Streets Fund and is working closely with the district council, Nottinghamshire Police and Nottinghamshire County Council to deliver safety improvements including extra CCTV and new street lighting.

A total of £275,000 will be invested into new or upgraded CCTV provision, £45,000 will fund four new CCTV operators to the town and £36,000 will cover CCTV maintenance costs for the next five years.

Deputy leader of Bassetlaw District Council, councillor Jo White said: "It is important that we move quickly on this project and ensure that the CCTV improvements in Worksop are up and running as soon as possible.

"Women have told us they want to see more CCTV cameras and coverage and this project will deliver on that.

"Women's safety is everybody's issue. As well as increasing deterrents like lighting and CCTV, we all need to work together to challenge the attitudes and behaviours towards women and girls that leads to them feeling unsafe."

Nottinghamshire’s PCC said it was “fantastic” to see the project start so quickly.

Ms Henry added: "Community safety officers are working hard to ensure local people benefit from these new security cameras at the earliest opportunity and I am delighted this will be sooner rather than later.

"We have listened very carefully to the views of girls and women who live and work in Worksop and we are making the changes they have said are desperately needed.

"Alongside new CCTV and street lighting, we will also be funding a range of diversionary and awareness training to address the behaviour of perpetrators and challenge the attitudes that drive gender violence in the first place.

This approach is vital for sustaining reductions in violence in the long-term and protecting women in the future."

Inspector Neil Bellamy, of Nottinghamshire Police, said the effective use of CCTV is not only vital for detecting crime, but also preventing offences from happening.

"Safer Streets money is being used to fund a range of initiatives in the local area that will complement our existing offer to residents and help to keep everyone safe,” he added.

"As a force, we are committed to tackling violence and against women and girls and I have every confidence that this ongoing work to improve the local CCTV network will give us a very effective additional tool to help us in our work."

The cameras will be monitored by the control room in Worksop 24 hours-a-day, 365 days a year.