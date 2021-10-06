Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner Caroline Henry has secured £550,000 from the Home Office to increase feelings of safety among women and girls.

It will fund new CCTV cameras, extra ANPR technology to identify offenders, better street lighting and environmental improvement work as well as additional enforcement and high-visibility policing patrols.

It will also fund safety awareness training for schoolgirls, diversionary activity and attitudinal training for young men.

From left, Bassetlaw MP Brendan Clarke Smith, Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner Caroline Henry and Home Secretary Priti Patel.

Commissioner Henry has been working closely with Nottinghamshire Police and Bassetlaw District Council to prioritise women's safety, listening carefully to the views of local people and focus groups on what makes women feel safe.

Announcing the funding, she said: "I am determined that women and girls can walk without fear in our public spaces - this is a key priority of mine as your Police and Crime Commissioner.

"I promised to speak up for Nottinghamshire - at the highest possible level - and secure every penny I can to improve the safety of our county.

Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner Caroline Henry.

"This funding is proof that the Government is taking note and really values the way we solve problems here."

"Working with partners, I will ensure that women feel safe on the streets of Worksop by making sure they are well-lit and patrolled frequently."

Bassetlaw District Council, which has supported the funding bid, will deliver and manage the projects.

Cabinet member for regeneration, councillor Jo White, said: “This much needed funding will help improve safety in the district’s town centres through improvements to the CCTV network and street lighting.

"This is one of our strongest commitments for the area.

“It’s essential that everyone feels safe to walk our streets, so our ambition goes beyond these key improvements.

"Working with the Bassetlaw Women’s Safety Group and additional partners, we will provide training aimed at changing attitudes and behaviours towards women to help improve the long-term safety for everyone in our district.”

Business owners in the town centre have regularly expressed their concerns about the increasing rates of crime, with visible drug use and anti-social behaviour among the issues.

Bridge Street traders have revealed the crime is impacting on visitor numbers in the town, with shoppers feeling threatened by drug-users and homeless people.

Chair of Worksop Business Forum and Shop Watch, Philip Jackson, welcomed the funding.

"This is fantastic news for Worksop,” he said.

"There is currently a lot of work going on behind the scenes with partner groups regarding anti-social behavior and community safety.

"New CCTV cameras and ANPR technology to identify offenders will play a major part in making Worksop a safer place for all".

He added " The Business forum have applied for a share of the Police and Crime Commissioners Make Notts Safe Fund and if successful would be able to further assist community safety in the town centre".

Bassetlaw MP Brendan Clarke-Smith said was ‘delighted’ Worksop has received the funding.

He added: "I would like to thank Commissioner Henry for her help in lobbying for extra investment in our area.