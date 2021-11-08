Boozed up Karolina Serafin, aged 25, of Tenby Grove, Worksop, was double the drink-drive limit after downing vodka shots when her Renault Megane mounted the pavement and hit three people.

The injuries caused were so severe, two of the victims - including a mother-of-two - had to be resuscitated at the scene and both lost a leg.

The police officer also suffered serious leg injuries but surgeons were able to avoid amputation in his case, Leeds Crown Court was told.

Karolina Serafin, of Tenby Grove, Worksop has been jailed.

The injured officer was dealing with a separate incident when the crash took place shortly before 1.25am on July 11 this year in Wakefield.

Serafin admitted three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving at an earlier hearing.

Appearing before the court today she was jailed for three years and eight months.

Prosecutor Andrew Dallas said that Serafin had gone to a flat in Alverthorpe Road, in Wakefield, hours before the smash, where she had been drinking neat vodka.

After heading to a party at a neighbour's house, she drank more but got into an argument with the householder.

She was described a slurring, unsteady on her feet and "all over the place" when she then grabbed her car keys and got behind the wheel.

Investigators found that she had set her satnav system in her phone to an address in the Pontefract area moments before she set off.

CCTV played to the court showed her heading along Alverthorpe Road and onto Westgate. She took the bend wide and veered into the kerb.

She was travelling at an average of nearly 38mph on the 30mph stretch, the court heard.

At this time, the police Mercedes Sprinter police van had pulled up at the kerb outside the Black Horse pub on Westgate because of a minor disturbance.

The officer got out and spoke to a woman and man with all three stood just in front of the van.

Chilling body camera footage taken from the police officer was shown to the court at the moment the Megane collided with them, followed by screams.

Serafin suffered head injuries herself and failed to provide a roadside breath test.

However, she did four hours later and was still more than twice the legal limit.

The heartfelt impact statements of the three victims were read out to the court.

The 30-year-old man, who was resuscitated at the roadside, said he woke up hours later in Leeds General Infirmary and was horrified to see that his leg had been amputated.

He fears he may spend the rest of his life in a wheelchair and has suffered depression and thoughts of suicide as a result.

The woman, who is 31, spent five weeks in hospital and her leg was also beyond saving. She was resuscitated twice by the roadside and was put into a coma.

She says she is being forced to leave her home and move into a bungalow and she is currently unable to look after her two children.

She said she feels "nothing but anger" towards Serafin for her actions.

The serving police officer who also suffered serious leg injuries and is still unable to walk properly. He is uncertain if he will ever be able to return to active duty.

He said: "Three people's lives have been ruined as a result of this event."

The court heard that while Serafin, a Polish national, had no previous convictions, she had two speeding fines in the months before the crash.

During interview with police she said she could not remember what had happened, but admitted to drinking.

Mitigating, Edel Speirits said: "She wishes to express her regret and remorse for her actions that night.

"Sadly, however much she would like to turn the clock back, she can't.

"She accepts the full impact she has caused physically and emotionally to all three victims."

Miss Speirits said Serafin had got in the car after saying she had experienced an unwanted sexual advance earlier in the evening and she simply wanted to flee the situation.

She added: "She does not ask for forgiveness, because she can't forgive herself."

Judge Robin Mairs told her: "You caused a collision in the centre of Wakefield that affected the lives of three people in the most cruel and permanent way.

"It was blindingly obvious that you we unfit to drive even in your condition.

"You showed an utter and callous disregard for the safety of anyone else on the roads that evening.

"It was caused by your drunkenness alone."

He jailed her for the maximum he could - 44 months - which included a reduction for her guilty pleas and banned her from driving for seven years and 10 months.

Judge Mairs added: "It may seem a paltry term, bearing in mind the devastation you have caused.

"The effects of your actions will live longer than any sentence I impose.

"Given what you have done to their lives, there is no sentence that will compensate for the pain you have caused."

Speaking after the sentencing, PC Neil Clark of West Yorkshire Police, said: "I welcome the sentence handed down by the court today.

"This motorist's dangerous actions while over double the drink-drive limit took place on a busy weekend night in Wakefield city centre and has led to three innocent people suffering serious and life-changing injuries.

"It will affect them for the rest of their lives."

"I hope that today's sentencing will send a message to anyone who takes to our roads, and particularly so as we get closer to the festive period, that getting behind the wheel of a motor vehicle whilst under the influence of alcohol or drugs has a serious impact on people's lives - and for that there must be serious consequences."