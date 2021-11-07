Former Worksop man 'bombarded' woman with threats to distribute intimate pictures of her

Connor Patterson, aged 19, repeatedly contacted the victim against her wishes as well as threatening violence.

Nottinghamshire Police said he sent her a total of 127 threatening and abusive messages causing her ‘significant distress’.

Patterson, who is formerly of Newcastle Avenue in Worksop, pleaded guilty to putting a person in fear of violence through harassment and threatening to distribute private sexual photographs with intent to cause distress.

Former Worksop teenager Connor Patterson, 19, who bombarded a woman with more than 120 violent messages. Image: Notts Police.

He was locked up for two years for the harassment offence and handed a six-month sentence, to be served concurrently, for the other charge when he was sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday, November 3.

Inspector Dan Holloway, from Nottinghamshire Police’s Public Protection team, said: “Patterson clearly had no regard whatsoever for how serious his offending was and the harmful impact his appalling behaviour had on the victim who felt anxious and scared.

“The police and the courts have a duty of care to protect vulnerable victims from violence and threats of violence. We treat reports of this nature incredibly seriously, listen to victims and investigate.