Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 93-year-old victim’s niece installed a CCTV camera in her aunt’s house and took photos of the serial numbers on bank notes after she became suspicious about money going missing.

Siobhan McHale, aged 26, visited the woman’s house in Worksop on November 17 last year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Later that morning, when the victim’s niece arrived to take her aunt to a hair appointment, she discovered that £100 was missing.

McHale was handed a suspended sentence when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court. Photo: Google

McHale, of Cheapside, Worksop, was filmed going through a bureau, taking something from it and putting it in her pocket.

Police carried out inquiries after the incident was reported which led to McHale’s arrest that same day.

When officers searched her address, they found five bank notes in her purse next to her bed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

These had matching serial numbers to those photographed by the victim’s niece – proving McHale had stolen them.

McHale, who was dismissed from her employment after the incident came to light, appeared at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, September 19 after pleading guilty to theft.

She was handed a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, ordered to carry out 120 hours’ unpaid work, £20 compensation, and up to 20 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

Detective Constable Emma Beardmore, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "This frail and vulnerable victim was left feeling very shaken and scared as a result of McHale stealing money from her while she was in the house.