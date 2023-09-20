Nuisance Worksop caller jailed after silently calling 999 over 180 times

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Joby Ellor, of Shireoaks Row, Worksop, made over 180 silent calls to 999 since May 2023.

Using two different phone numbers he would call 999 – either staying silent when asked the reason for his call or simply hanging up.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Between September 1 and 2, Ellor made over 40 silent calls, making 10 calls in just 20 minutes on September 2.

Joby Ellor, of Shireoaks Row, Worksop.

After being ordered to abide by a two-year criminal behaviour order on Monday, September 4, he once again started to make nuisance calls just five days later.

The 26-year-old was brought back before the courts on Thursday (September 14) after being charged with breaching his criminal behaviour order.

Appearing at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court he was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison.

Advertisement

Advertisement

PC Lee Ryan, who led the investigation, said: "Ellor’s actions in not only carrying out the silent calls to begin with but then breaching his order just days later show his complete disregard for the law.

“His actions by ringing over 180 times hampers our ability to efficiently address genuine emergencies and help people when they need it most.

“Repeatedly dispatching police and emergency services to handle silent or non-emergency calls redirects their attention from those in dire need of immediate assistance – this can lead to prolonged response times for legitimate callers and delay critical responses to life-threatening situations.

“We’re here to help and so are the dedicated call handlers who pick up and answer calls when people could be going through the worst day of their life.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Ellor’s offending meant seven officers had to dedicate an entire shift to administrative tasks relating to the case as well as response officers attending the fake calls.

“I hope his time behind bars will make the gravity of his actions it hit home and how they could impact real life-threatening situations.

“Please only call 999 in an emergency.”

According to guidance issued by Nottinghamshire Police, residents are advised to only call 999 if a serious offence is in progress or has just been committed.