Man arrested after smash-and-grab raid at Worksop dog grooming business

Officers swiftly attended and searched the area after reports of an alarm sounding a Wagz Pet Boutique in Lead Hill, Worksop.

It was reported a suspect was seen just seconds before the smashing of glass at the premises.

After being given a description, police tracked down and arrested a suspect in Norfolk Street, at around 11.30pm on Wednesday (19 September 2023).

Police have reassured business owners that they treat commercial burglary and theft very seriously and will continue to deal with anyone believed to be involved in such crimes

A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary and a laptop suspected to have been stolen from the business was also recovered. Inquiries are ongoing into the burglary.

Sergeant Simon Whitehouse, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was fantastic work from our response and Operation Reacher officers to track down and detain a suspect within minutes of this report and recover a stolen laptop.

“The last thing any local business needs is to be targeted by burglars. I'd like to reassure our local retailers that the force treats commercial burglary and theft very seriously and will continue to deal robustly with anyone believed to be involved in such crimes and work hard to secure justice for burglary victims.”

Anyone with information about this incident – or any other crime – can contact Nottinghamshire Police using the online contact form on their website. You can also talk to officers and report information by calling the force on the non-emergency police numer 101.