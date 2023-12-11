This is the shocking moment a Worksop pool player had a lucky escape after a car ploughed into pub during 110mph chase through the town.

Stunned customers were drinking and playing pool when the Land Rover Discovery smashed into The Lockside pub in Worksop back on March 27.

Thirty-seven-year-old Jamie Kettle ran off after the collision and waded into a canal in an attempt to avoid capture but he was swiftly located by specialist dog officers and arrested.

Earlier, Kettle had hit speeds of up to 110mph on the A57 as he tried to escape the police.

He continued to drive dangerously, including overtaking vehicles at high speed, and going through red lights as he drove into Worksop – but was going too fast to negotiate a junction and smashed into the pub wall.

Kettle, of Thoresby Close, Harworth, was subsequently charged with aggravated vehicle taking, dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and without insurance, criminal damage to the pub, and two counts of theft from a shop, committed in Harworth February 22 and March 2.

He pleaded guilty to the offences and appeared at Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing on December 8.