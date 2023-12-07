‘Desperate’ former boxer flouted court order to beg ex-partner for cash in Worksop

A former boxer who flouted court orders by contacting his ex partner in Worksop was in such a desperate state through alcohol abuse he begged her for money, magistrates have heard.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Adam Gleeson was banned from getting in touch with his ex by Sheffield Crown Court in December last year, but approached her in Tesco on October 12, said prosecutor Lucy Woodcock.

His victim fled to her mother's home in Worksop and Gleeson, aged 33, followed her there on the same day and was arrested for drunk and disorderly behaviour.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He failed to turn up for court on October 25 and was arrested to appear at a court in Sheffield, where he faces further, separate, charges.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Magistrates heard he has 13 previous convictions for 21 offences and breaches of court orders feature heavily on his record.

Charnelle Turner, mitigating, said Gleeson asked his partner where their five children were and was in “a really desperate state” and began to beg her for money.

“He made an irrational and reckless decision to go and visit her,” said Ms Turner. “He apologises. He completely understands she would be in fear. It's important to say there was no harm.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

She said his 12-year relationship ended because of substance abuse in 2022 and “he fully admits that was his fault”.

“He began self-medicating with alcohol and was still struggling with that at the time of the offences.”

Ms Turner said there was a substantial gap in his offending history because of that relationship and Gleeson had been a national champion boxer in 2017.

But when he started drinking alcohol “it was the worst mistake he ever made”, she said, adding: “He has lost everything and has reaped his own punishment.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ms Turner said he missed the first court appearance because he had been arrested on a warrant and urged magistrates to keep the custodial term as low as possible.

Gleeson, of Station Lane, Oughtibridge, Sheffield, admitted drunk and disorderly behaviour and breaching the restraining order twice, when he appeared in court, on November 23.