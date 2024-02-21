News you can trust since 1895
Trial date set for duo accused of murdering Worksop dad, aged 50

Two men will face a trial for the murder of a Worksop dad who died after suffering serious head injuries.
By Ben McVay
Published 21st Feb 2024, 17:47 GMT
Brandon Brooks, 24, and Ben Hart, 20, appeared at Derby Crown Court yesterday (Tuesday). Neither defendant – who both appeared via prison video link – entered pleas to the murder charge.

Their appearance came following the death of David Thompson, 50, after an incident in Creswell on January 27.

Mr Thompson was rushed to hospital after suffering serious head injuries during an incident in Elmton Road, near Ours Bar, at around 1.30am.

David Thompson died after being rushed to hospital with serious head injuriesDavid Thompson died after being rushed to hospital with serious head injuries
The 50-year-old, from Clowne, had remained in hospital in a critical condition, but died on February 15.

Following her father’s death David’s daughter, Emma Thompson, said: “Even though Dad was 50, he was full of life and enjoyed spending time with his family. He would do anything for anybody.”

Brandon Brooks, of Fairfield Close, Nether Langwith, and Ben Hart, of Skinner Street, Creswell, were told a trial would be set for August 19.