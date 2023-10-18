Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers were first called to an address in Water Meadows at around 4pm on Monday, October 16 after concerns were raised about the property.

Inside they discovered a large grow, with around 100 plants spread across multiple rooms.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Two men, aged 38 and 36, were arrested on suspicion of cannabis cultivation and both remain in police custody.

Police in Worksop have broken up two cannabis growing operations. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Shortly before 8.30am officers were then called to reports of a burglary in Victoria Road and discovered another grow of around 50 plants.

A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of producing a class B drug and also remains in police custody.

The plants will now be taken away and destroyed, and any electrical equipment put beyond use.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Remedial work has also been carried out to remedy potentially dangerous electrical modifications at both addresses.

Inspector Hayley Crawford, district commander for Bassetlaw, said: “The production of cannabis is a serious offence that causes a great deal of violence and harm in our communities.

“Such industrial scale operations are very often linked to organised criminal gangs from home and abroad who think nothing of using extreme violence to protect their investment.

“Grows of this nature – often set up in terraced properties – also pose a significant fire risk to neighbouring homes.