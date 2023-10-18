Worksop Shopwatch chief welcomes tough new measures to combat shoplifting in town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New measures are being introduced to prevent shoplifters selling on their stolen wares to pubs and their customers.

Nottinghamshire Police have now launched Operation Motivation in the hope that these new measures will prevent shoplifters from making money through their crimes.

Shoplifters will often attempt to sell on their stolen goods such as alcohol, tobacco, meat and beauty products to customers at local pubs to fund addictions and other complex needs.

Police have launched a new operation to combat shoplifting

They will also attempt to sell on high-value items to some pubs or an off-licence at a discounted price.

Philip Jackson, chairman of Shopwatch and the Worksop Business Forum, said "The launch of Operation Motivation is fantastic news both for Shopwatch and all Worksop businesses.

"Businesses not only struggle with the cost of shop theft but also have to consider the effect that it sometimes has on staff. I have witnessed staff in stress following the acts of a shoplifter and its quite upsetting.

“Shopwatch has always worked closely with local police and welcome Operation Motivation as it works towards putting a stop to the resale of stolen goods in pubs and other venues.”

Officers are now working with hundreds of licenced premises across the city and county.