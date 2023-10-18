News you can trust since 1895
BREAKING
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters
Five-year-old boy bitten by three German Shepherd dogs
Israel denies responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital blast
UK inflation remains stagnant at 6.7% despite hopes for another dip
‘Nasty’ Tamworth by-election candidate posted ‘disgusting’ diagram
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London

Worksop Shopwatch chief welcomes tough new measures to combat shoplifting in town

A Worksop business leader has welcomed a new police operation aimed at cracking down on shoplifting in the town.
By Andy Done-Johnson
Published 18th Oct 2023, 11:56 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

New measures are being introduced to prevent shoplifters selling on their stolen wares to pubs and their customers.

Nottinghamshire Police have now launched Operation Motivation in the hope that these new measures will prevent shoplifters from making money through their crimes.

Shoplifters will often attempt to sell on their stolen goods such as alcohol, tobacco, meat and beauty products to customers at local pubs to fund addictions and other complex needs.

Police have launched a new operation to combat shopliftingPolice have launched a new operation to combat shoplifting
Police have launched a new operation to combat shoplifting
Most Popular

They will also attempt to sell on high-value items to some pubs or an off-licence at a discounted price.

Philip Jackson, chairman of Shopwatch and the Worksop Business Forum, said "The launch of Operation Motivation is fantastic news both for Shopwatch and all Worksop businesses.

Read More
The 8 worst streets for violent and sexual offences in Worksop North and Carlton...

"Businesses not only struggle with the cost of shop theft but also have to consider the effect that it sometimes has on staff. I have witnessed staff in stress following the acts of a shoplifter and its quite upsetting.

“Shopwatch has always worked closely with local police and welcome Operation Motivation as it works towards putting a stop to the resale of stolen goods in pubs and other venues.”

Officers are now working with hundreds of licenced premises across the city and county.

Licensees who turn a blind eye to this behaviour will find themselves in trouble, from a written warning to having their licence revoked and the business closed with the owners facing criminal charges.