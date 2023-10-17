The 8 worst streets for violent and sexual offences in Worksop North and Carlton in Lindrick - is yours on the list?

Here are the 8 streets in Worksop North and Carlton in Lindrick where the highest number of violent and sexual crimes were reported to the police in July 2023.

The data used in this list is from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – and covers the most recent available figures for Nottinghamshire Police, which are for July 2023.

The police.uk data states that the crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location. Police forces across the country put violent and sexual crimes into the same category, and the data used here reflects that.

These crimes include offences against the person such as common assaults, grievous bodily harm and sexual offences.

The information used here is correct at the time of publication on Tuesday, October 17, 2023.

Violent and sexual offences

Kilton Hill, Worksop 11 reports of violent and sexual crimes in Worksop in July 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Kilton Hill.

Farmers Bridge, Worksop 11 reports of violent and sexual crimes in Worksop in July 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Farmers Bridge