News you can trust since 1895
BREAKING
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters
Bus crashes into shop in Manchester
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom

The 8 worst streets for violent and sexual offences in Worksop North and Carlton in Lindrick - is yours on the list?

Here are the 8 streets in Worksop North and Carlton in Lindrick where the highest number of violent and sexual crimes were reported to the police in July 2023.
By Kate Mason
Published 17th Oct 2023, 16:07 BST

The data used in this list is from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – and covers the most recent available figures for Nottinghamshire Police, which are for July 2023.

The police.uk data states that the crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location. Police forces across the country put violent and sexual crimes into the same category, and the data used here reflects that.

These crimes include offences against the person such as common assaults, grievous bodily harm and sexual offences.

The information used here is correct at the time of publication on Tuesday, October 17, 2023.

These areas of Worksop North and Carlton in Lindrick have the highest number of reports of violent and sexual offences

1. Violent and sexual offences

These areas of Worksop North and Carlton in Lindrick have the highest number of reports of violent and sexual offences Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
11 reports of violent and sexual crimes in Worksop in July 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Kilton Hill.

2. Kilton Hill, Worksop

11 reports of violent and sexual crimes in Worksop in July 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Kilton Hill. Photo: Ten Things

Photo Sales
11 reports of violent and sexual crimes in Worksop in July 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Farmers Bridge

3. Farmers Bridge, Worksop

11 reports of violent and sexual crimes in Worksop in July 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Farmers Bridge Photo: Google

Photo Sales
6 reports of crimes were made in July 2023 in connection with incidents that took place on or near Gateford Road, Worksop.

4. Gateford Road, Worksop

6 reports of crimes were made in July 2023 in connection with incidents that took place on or near Gateford Road, Worksop. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page