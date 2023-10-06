Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Bassetlaw Operation Reacher and neighbourhood policing teams worked together as a Misuse of Drugs Act warrant was executed at an address in Godfrey’s Court.

Wraps of suspected class A drugs, namely crack cocaine, were recovered from the property, as were mobile phones, scales, and other drug paraphernalia.

A knife and cash was also seized by officers.

Police seized a knife, drugs and cash in the Worksop raid. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Officers also detained three people at the address.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Two men, aged 51 and 56, and 38-year-old woman have been questioned on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs following the raid on Tuesday, October 3.

Sergeant Simon Whitehouse, of the Bassetlaw Operation Reacher team, said: “Illegal drugs blight our communities and we know the significant negative impact they have on people’s lives.

"The peddling of drugs is often linked to violence on our streets and the exploitation of vulnerable people.

“We will not tolerate this sort of harmful criminality and we will continue to disrupt the activities of those involved and work hard to bring them to justice.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“If you are involved in the trade of illegal drugs there’s every chance you’ll be next one to get a visit from our proactive Operation Reacher and neighbourhood policing teams.”