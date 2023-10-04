Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers have been investigating offences carried out in the Worksop area between September 17 and September 26, 2023.

Stolen property included cash, laptops, watches, and purses containing bank cards.

Following extensive inquiries into the incidents, the Bassetlaw Operation Reacher team tracked down and arrested a suspect at an address in Worksop on Friday, September 29, 2023.

Detectives from Nottinghamshire Police’s county burglary team built a file of evidence which resulted in a man being charged and remanded.

Dean Whyte, aged 51, of Explore Way, Steetley, Derbyshire, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday, October 2, 2023, charged with four counts of burglary and four counts of attempted burglary.

Whyte was remanded in custody and is next due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on October 30, 2023.

Inspector Hayley Crawford, district commander for Bassetlaw, said: “Despite our ongoing work to prevent burglaries from happening in the first place, we still need people to remain vigilant and make sure they take the necessary steps to protect themselves from burglary.

“Burglary is such an invasive crime which can make people feel unsafe in their own homes.

"It has an impact on communities as well as victims which is why the force takes it so seriously.

“And remains committed to tackling and reducing burglary.

“Burglars are often opportunistic thieves, looking for the easiest way of getting into your home without being seen or disturbed.

"I would urge householders to please make every effort to avoid becoming a victim by thinking about their home security.

“It doesn’t take much to lock doors and windows or check someone else has if you are living a multi-occupancy property. It can save you a lot of tears, money, and stress.