Ollerton man snatched handbag to feed secret drug habit but only gained 25p of chocolate

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Daniel Marows crept up behind the 57-year-old woman and ripped the handbag from her arm as she walked home along Walesby Lane at around 6.15pm, on April 12.

Marows, aged 33, used "an incredible amount of force" and hurt her arm, said prosecutor Leanne Summers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

One witness saw him getting out of a yellow Fiat 500 with his hood pulled up and another saw him making off, but was unable to trace him after the attack.

Nottingham Crown Court.

When she used the police phone outside the station to report the robbery another witness appeared with the handbag, with about 25p of chocolate missing.

Marows was arrested at home later that day. He initally denied the robbery when he was interviewed then later admitted having a drug problem and needing the money.

"He believed there would be cash inside,” said Ms Summers. “He threw it out of the window afterwards because he couldn't believe what he had done.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

He was last in court in 2013 and has two previous convictions for violence in 2008 and 2009.

Chris Brewin, mitigating, said Marows racked up a substantial cocaine debt but kept his addiction secret from his family.

“When this happened he and his partner split up temporarily," he said. “His remorse is genuine. He hasn't offended for quite some time."

Mr Brewin said Marows went into a 12-step recovery plan to kick the class A drug. “He was at rock bottom at the time. He is now working again.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nottingham Crown Court heard he turned to drugs after losing his business and had to sell his house to repay debts.

Marows, of Griffin Road, Ollerton, pleaded guilty to robbery when he appeared in court on August 21.

On Tuesday, Judge Steven Coupland told him: "It was a cowardly offence by you. She was upset and petrified at the time. The latest victim impact statement indicates she has suffered trouble sleeping and panic attacks."