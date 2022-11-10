Police name Worksop man charged with burglary and criminal damage in town
Police investigating a series of break-ins at businesses in Worksop have charged a suspect.
Officers have been investigating two commercial burglaries in Worksop – one at a Smithy’s Café on Anston Avenue on October 18, and another the following day at The Koffee House, on Celtic Point.
Another incident of criminal damage at a takeaway restaurant in Kilton Hill is also under investigation.
Jordan Shaw, aged 25, has been charged with two counts of burglary and one of criminal damage.
Most Popular
Shaw, of Sandhill Street, Worksop, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on November 7, and is next due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates Court on May 16, 2023.
Sergeant Jamie Bower, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Incidents of this nature can have a very considerable impact on local businesses and are always thoroughly investigated by Nottinghamshire Police. I am pleased we have now been able to charge a suspect in this case.”