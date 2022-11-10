News you can trust since 1895
Curtis Hodgkinson, 20, of Selside Court, Chilwell, pleaded guilty to robbery and was jailed for two years and six months on October 18. He received a further consecutive jail term of 15 months after he pleaded guilty to wounding without intent in relation to a separate incident, bringing his overall sentence to three years and nine months.

The latest rogues' gallery of criminals jailed in Nottinghamshire

A round-up of people who have received prison sentences at courts in Nottinghamshire over the last month.

By Tim Cunningham
38 minutes ago

Offences range from anti-social behaviour and burglary to wounding and rape.

1. Alex Cartledge

Alex Cartledge, aged 23, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to a charge of sexual assault and was jailed for five years on October 19. He was also added to the sex offenders register for life and will have to serve an additional three years on extended licence when he is released.

2. Conner Williams

Conner Williams, 21, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to wounding with intent and two counts of possession of a bladed article. He was jailed for seven years on October 21.

3. (From left) Kamil Osmenda, Pawel Osmenda, and Zdzislaw Osmenda

Kamil Osmenda, aged 28, of Parkin Street, Alfreton; Pawel Osmenda, aged 32, of Malcolm Close, Mapperley Park; and their father Zdzislaw Osmenda, aged 55, who lives in Poland, were each jailed for 10 weeks having pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by beating, on October 20.

4. Mirel Stefan

Mirel Stefan, 28, was found guilty by a jury at Nottingham Crown Court of controlling and coercive behaviour and one count of rape. On October 26 he was jailed for ten years – at least some of which will be served in a secure hospital facility.

