The latest rogues' gallery of criminals jailed in Nottinghamshire

Offences range from anti-social behaviour and burglary to wounding and rape.
1. Alex Cartledge
Alex Cartledge, aged 23, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to a charge of sexual assault and was jailed for five years on October 19. He was also added to the sex offenders register for life and will have to serve an additional three years on extended licence when he is released.
Photo: Mansfield Chad
2. Conner Williams
Conner Williams, 21, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to wounding with intent and two counts of possession of a bladed article. He was jailed for seven years on October 21.
Photo: Mansfield Chad
3. (From left) Kamil Osmenda, Pawel Osmenda, and Zdzislaw Osmenda
Kamil Osmenda, aged 28, of Parkin Street, Alfreton; Pawel Osmenda, aged 32, of Malcolm Close, Mapperley Park; and their father Zdzislaw Osmenda, aged 55, who lives in Poland, were each jailed for 10 weeks having pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by beating, on October 20.
Photo: Mansfield Chad
4. Mirel Stefan
Mirel Stefan, 28, was found guilty by a jury at Nottingham Crown Court of controlling and coercive behaviour and one count of rape. On October 26 he was jailed for ten years – at least some of which will be served in a secure hospital facility.
Photo: Mansfield Chad