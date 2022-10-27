The incidents took place in the early hours between Tuesday, October 18 and Wednesday, October 19.

A huge rock was thrown through the window of the front door of Smithy’s café in Anston Avenue. A suspect entered the shop through the broken window and stole the till containing around £150 cash as well as the card machine.

The front entrance of The Koffee House in Celtic Point was also smashed, and up to £100 has been taken from the tip box.

Police would like to trace the man pictured in CCTV in connection with two shop burglaries and an attempted burglary in Worksop.

A shop window has also been smashed at a business in Kilton Hill. Nothing was taken in this incident, but the window was damaged.

PC Chris Clayton, one of the officers investigating the incidents, said: “We are connecting all three incidents to the same suspect.

“These happened in the early hours of the morning when the businesses were closed, with the suspect launching objects through the windows and doors to gain access.

“This has caused considerable damage to the affected businesses who are working hard to serve the people of Worksop and earn an honest living.

“Many businesses in Worksop are still recovering from the impact of the pandemic which resulted in a loss of trade, and it is despicable that someone would smash up their properties and attempt to destroy their livelihoods.

“We won’t stand for this and are working hard to bring the person responsible to justice. We are calling on the public’s help and have released an image of a man that could help us with our inquiries.”