Police investigate series of thefts near Bassetlaw beauty spot

Officers from Nottinghamshire Police received two reports within a matter of days after wire fencing, a forklift truck, and a Jeep Cherokee were stolen.

The incidents have all taken place around the Idle Valley nature reserve at Retford and remain under investigation.

A man’s car was stolen on September 2 between 1-2am from Tiln Lane, Retford.

Police are investigating a spate of thefts near a Bassetlaw nature reserve.

CCTV shows one car driving along the road and minutes later two vehicles returning past the camera in one vehicle believed to be the Cherokee.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers are now appealing for anyone with information who may have seen the Jeep to get in touch as the vehicle is vital for the owner as the first few days of duck shooting get underway.”

Two further incidents have also been reported after police were told wire fencing and a forklift truck had been stolen from Chainbridge Lane, Lound, Retford at 10.40am on 1 September.

Sergeant Sam Pearson, from Nottinghamshire Police said: “We’re working hard to identify those responsible for these crimes and investigations into both incidents are ongoing.

“While our enquires remain ongoing we’re also urging residents to be vigilant and contact us if they have any information or witnessed any of the incidents.