Here are 17 rescue cats near Worksop searching for their forever homes

Here are 17 such cats at Thornberry Animal Sanctuary in North Anston.
Anyone interested in any of the cats should fill out an Animal Enquiry Form available on the charity’s website, or call the cattery on 01909 564399
1. Gizmo (with Sooty)
Gizmo is a domestic short hair aged three years one month. Sooty and Gizmo are beautiful bonded brothers who love to be with each other and snuggle up in their basket together. They're really friendly cats and have been together since they were born.they love having fusses when they know you, when they've built up trust.
Photo: Thornberry Animal Sanctuary
2. Elsa
Elsa, aged 14 months, is a domestic short hair. She is a beautiful cat who is affectionate and loves to follow you round and steal lots of love and attention from you. She made good progress being on foster with her kittens and really thrived in a home environment.
Photo: Thornberry Animal Sanctuary
3. Sooty (with Gizmo)
Domestic short hair Sooty is aged one year seven months.Sooty and Gizmo are beautiful bonded brothers who love to be with each other and snuggle up in their basket together. They're really friendly cats and have been together since they were born. They love having fusses when they know you, when they've built up trust with you there's no escaping endless hours of fusses with these boys, says Thornberry Animal Sanctuary
Photo: Thornberry Animal Sanctuary
4. Penelope
Penelope, aged four, is a domestic short hair cat. She has a lovely nature, enjoying a fuss and attention. She can be a little shy with new people but once you gain her trust she will reward you with cuddles and a head bump. Thornberry don't know the history for Penelope so would ask for a pet free home with any children over 12 and cat savvy giving her the space to settle happily in her new home.
Photo: Thornberry animal Sanctuary