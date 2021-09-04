Here are 17 rescue cats near Worksop searching for their forever homes

3. Sooty (with Gizmo)

Domestic short hair Sooty is aged one year seven months.Sooty and Gizmo are beautiful bonded brothers who love to be with each other and snuggle up in their basket together. They're really friendly cats and have been together since they were born. They love having fusses when they know you, when they've built up trust with you there's no escaping endless hours of fusses with these boys, says Thornberry Animal Sanctuary

Photo: Thornberry Animal Sanctuary