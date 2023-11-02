Police are investigating following a spate of deliberate wheelie bin fires in the Retford area

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Despite no “significant damage” from the fires, officers are concerned it may be just a matter of time until some serious damage is caused or worse still – lives are put at risk.

Fire crews were called to three bin fires in the Broadleigh Court area of Ordsall during the early hours of Tuesday, October 31, 2023.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The fires were extinguished, and police are continuing with their inquiries, including checking CCTV footage, to identify and trace the offenders.

Fire crews were called to three bin fires in the Broadleigh Court area of Ordsall during the early hours of Tuesday, October 31, 2023.

Over the past two weeks, blue light services have responded to a number of deliberate fires to bins, rubbish, and trees in the Retford area.

Police and fire colleagues are now re-appealing to parents to talk to their children about the dangers of starting fires deliberately.

Sergeant Sam Pearson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Wheelie bin fires can be extremely dangerous if they take hold and put lives at risk.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The people who are setting these fires are also wasting the time of emergency services whose help may be needed elsewhere.

“As we’ve shown recently, those involved in arson attacks like these will be caught, arrested, and robustly dealt with.

“We are continuing to work hard to find those responsible for setting these fires and are working alongside our partners at the council and fire service.

“If you see anything suspicious or hear anything please come forward and report it to us whether you call 101 or make an anonymous report – any information will help us.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Simon Cookson, district prevention officer of Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “This incident is a prime example of how one careless act can have serious consequences.

“Not only did this fire put a risk to property, but it potentially put a risk to life and that is something we do not condone.

“Emergency services are working hard to reduce the amount of deliberate fires across Nottingham and Nottinghamshire, and will have a presence in the Ordsall and Retford area to talk to residents on fire safety.