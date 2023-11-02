'Dangerous driver' caught speeding in football boots in Worksop by police

Police have released footage after a dangerous driver was caught speeding through a residential area in the Worksop area while wearing his football boots.

Thauseef Tafique overtook an unmarked police car in heavy rain and dark conditions, crossed the solid white lines, and was clocked speeding at 75mph in a 30mph limit.

When Tafique was stopped by Sergeant Steve Waft, of Nottinghamshire Police’s Roads Policing Unit, he noticed the 36-year-old was wearing football boots to drive in.

PS Waft said: “Our top priority is to make the roads throughout Nottinghamshire as safe as possible for everyone using them.

“As in this instance, as a team we will also deal with any criminality on our roads if we come across it and take appropriate action against offenders.

“The weather was very poor. It had been raining heavily throughout the evening, leaving standing water in places, and it was dark with no street lighting.

“I noticed a vehicle come behind me quite quickly. I could see it was pulling out to look at an overtake.

“As the solid white line changed to broken lines the vehicle overtook me into a blind right-hand bend.

“As we approached the village of Oldcotes, which has a speed limit of 30mph, the vehicle continued at 68mph slowed slightly, then started to accelerate up to 75mph which was when I illuminated my blue lights.

“The vehicle pulled over and I spoke with the driver. I noticed he was wearing football boots to drive in which would not offer sufficient control over the vehicle when breaking and accelerating.

“His driving fell far below the standard of a careful and competent driver.”

Tafique was spotted driving dangerously on the A634 Blyth Road, Oldcotes, shortly before 11pm on July 26, 2023.

He went on to plead guilty to dangerous driving and was sentenced at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on 3 October 2023.

Tafique, of Wake Road, Sheffield, was banned from driving for 12 months and was handed a 12-month community order.