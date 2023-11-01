Retford woman harassed ex-husband after he walked out on Christmas Eve

A Retford woman who accused her ex-husband of being a sexual predator after he deserted her on Christmas Eve has been sentenced for harassment, a court has heard.

Karla Hassan continued to bombard her partner of ten years with emails and phone calls even after police warned her to stop, between May 30 and June 13, said prosecutor Annelli Pritchard.

She accused him of having affairs, sexually harassing co-workers, and grooming young girls, and warned him "you will suffer for this”.

"I don't want you back after this,” she told him. “Thank f*** you're out of my life."

“She had previously been spoken to about her conduct but sadly it continued,” said Ms Pritchard. “Some of the messages were quite worrying.”

Hassan, aged 32, created fake accounts on social media to pose as her estranged husband. On June 13 she fired off 21 messages to him within eight minutes.

Deborah Bell, mitigating, said Hassan, who has no previous convictions, deserved credit for her prompt guilty plea.

She told the court Hassan met her husband when she was working as a holiday rep but he walked out “with no explanation” last Christmas Eve.

“Her entire world fell apart,” said Ms Bell. “She has struggled to come to terms with it. She simply was absolutely shattered by what happened.

“She accepts she has gone too far. It may be she simply wanted closure and some kind of understanding as to what happened.”

Hassan, of Waterfields, Retford, admitted harassment without violence when she appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court on Wednesday.