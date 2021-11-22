Man's face fractured in multiple places during 'prolonged beating' in Worksop town centre

The injured man, in his twenties, was spotted with walking along Newcastle Avenue shortly after 9.30am yesterday morning.

He was taken to hospital where doctors discovered he had sustained multiple fractures to his face.

The injured man was seen walking along Newcastle Avenue, in Worksop on Sunday morning.

Nottinghamshire Police said his condition is not life-threatening and detectives have appealed for information.

Detective Sergeant Matt Scott, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We believe the victim in this case was subjected to a prolonged beating.

"As a result, he has sustained very serious facial injuries that will require surgery to fix.

“Detectives are currently working hard to understand exactly what happened in the moments for before this man was found by members of the public.

“We believe the assault happened shortly before 9.30am somewhere in the town centre area and would like to speak with anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious – particularly an argument involving two or more men.

“Any information you may have – not matter how insignificant it may seem to you – could prove to be a vital clue in our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Notts Police on 101 quoting incident 229 of November 21 2021.