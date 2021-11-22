Lidl submits plans for a supermarket, restaurant and drive-thru and dozens of new houses in Worksop

The plans are for a new supermarket and restaurant or cafe with drive-thru on Carlton Road and Blyth Road, alongside 71 new homes on the southern part of the site.

According to the application there will be 70 new jobs created and discussions are “on-going” is relation to the potential operator of the restaurant or cafe and drive-thru.

The plans are also seeking permission for the demolition of two residential properties on Blyth Road.

The proposed site on Carlton Road and Blyth Road, in Worksop.

A planning statement, submitted by I D Planning alongside various documents to Bassetlaw District Council, states: “The application seeks to bring forward regeneration of the site through redevelopment, providing a mixed-use scheme which would boost housing supply and choice in a sustainable location and which would also create new and improved shopping facilities for new and existing Worksop residents as well as those living in the surrounding area, many of whom currently choose to shop at locations outside of Worksop.”

Plans for a new Tesco at the site had been granted permission in 2012.

A similar application by Lidl was refused by councillors in Decemeber last year after concerns were raised about its impact on the town centre.

According to the planning statement, the town centre was revisited but no other “potential alternative sites” for the development were found.

The statement adds: “The application site has easy and convenient access to the town centre with good pedestrian routes along Carlton Road.

"It is considered the site is ‘well connected’ to the town centre and there are no other sequentially preferable sites to accommodate the proposed development.”

Access to the site is proposed from Blyth Road, with new traffic lights also part of the plans, according to planning statement.

Several objections to the plans have been submitted to the council, along with some in support of it.

One letter says that although the land is “now in need of dire development” another store and drive-thru “are not needed in Worksop” and suggests only “residential buildings suited to the attractiveness of the abutting conservation area” should be approved.

Increased noise and traffic levels are also among the objections.